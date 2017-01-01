Create and Play in Virtual Worlds

VRChat lets you create, publish, and explore virtual worlds with other people from around the world.

Over 1000 Worlds and Growing

VRChat offers an endless collection of social VR experiences by giving the power of creation to its community. Whether you're looking for new VR experiences or have an idea of your own, VRChat is the place to be.

Experience Together

Make Friends

Play and create with people from all over the world.

Create and Interact in Virtual Worlds

Using our Unity SDK, you can bring your imagination to life.

Your Home

Personalize your private space and invite friends to join!

Join the Community

VRChat is its community. We can't wait to meet you.

Southern San d'Oria
By Kazy
Campfire
By Mr. Q
Gunter's Universe
By Gunter
Penthouse
By VrPill
Comedy Club
By Mr. Q
Elysian Forest
By Kirito

Early Access Release

We are happy to offer immediate access to a social VR experience that's being developed with the community's involvement.

Lots of features are brand new, and might be a little delicate. Or a little nonexistant.

To get a better idea where we are on the exciting road to product viability, check out our release notes or join us on discord!

If you'd like to try creating your own avatars and VR worlds using Unity 5, download our development SDK and check out our documentation.

