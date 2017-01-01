VRChat lets you create, publish, and explore virtual worlds with other people from around the world.Download
VRChat offers an endless collection of social VR experiences by giving the power of creation to its community. Whether you're looking for new VR experiences or have an idea of your own, VRChat is the place to be.
Play and create with people from all over the world.
Using our Unity SDK, you can bring your imagination to life.
Personalize your private space and invite friends to join!
VRChat is its community. We can't wait to meet you.
We are happy to offer immediate access to a social VR experience that's being developed with the community's involvement.
Lots of features are brand new, and might be a little delicate. Or a little nonexistant.
To get a better idea where we are on the exciting road to product viability, check out our release notes or join us on discord!
If you'd like to try creating your own avatars and VR worlds using Unity 5, download our development SDK and check out our documentation.
